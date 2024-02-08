Actor Vishnu Vishal shares insights on his career choices

Versatile actor Vishnu Vishal, recognized for his standout performances in films like Indru Netru Nalai, Raatsasan, FIR, and Gatta Kusthi, is set to enthrall audiences in his upcoming project, “Lal Salaam,” where he shares the screen with the legendary Superstar Rajinikanth. In a recent interview, Vishnu Vishal opened up about his career choices and the much-anticipated “Lal Salaam.”

Reflecting on his successful filmography, Vishnu Vishal highlighted that a majority of his films have resonated well with audiences at the box office. With a clear vision of his career path, he expressed his preference for playing protagonist roles, emphasizing the hard work he has invested over the years. Vishnu Vishal is known for his discerning approach to projects, carefully evaluating aspects such as the story, characters, and overall details before giving his nod.

"I won't act in average films. I want to give good films to the audience," he asserted, showcasing his commitment to delivering quality cinematic experiences.

Speaking specifically about “Lal Salaam,” Vishnu Vishal revealed that before agreeing to the project, he sought a complete narration from director Aishwarya Rajinikanth. With the assurance that Superstar Rajinikanth had already expressed interest in the film, Vishnu Vishal was keen to understand the elements that excited the iconic actor about “Lal Salaam.” Expressing satisfaction with the final output, Vishnu Vishal's involvement in the film reflects his dedication to choosing projects that align with his artistic vision and the audience's expectations.

As fans eagerly await the release of “Lal Salaam,” Vishnu Vishal's strategic approach to his career continues to resonate with cinephiles who appreciate his commitment to delivering memorable performances and engaging narratives.