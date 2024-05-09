Actress Parinita Seth finds creative solace amidst shoot

While embodying the character of Gargi Mahajan in the popular show 'Vanshaj', actress Parinita Seth has discovered a sanctuary for her creativity through sketching and writing.

Amidst the demanding shoot schedule, Parinita turns to her personal artistic pursuits to find solace and rejuvenation. Sketching, in particular, has become a therapeutic escape from the intensity of her on-screen persona, offering her a chance to recharge and reconnect with her inner self. During breaks between shoots, Parinita can often be found with a pen and paper, engrossed in sketching, doodling, or writing, as she believes in nurturing multiple outlets for creativity.

Reflecting on her creative pursuits, Parinita shared, "As we've all relocated to Umergaon for the shoot of 'Vanshaj', away from our families, finding ways to keep ourselves occupied is essential. I've always had a passion for sketching and would often indulge in doodling on set."

"These activities provide me with a sense of relaxation during the shoot. Recently, I've also ventured into writing, as I aspire to become a writer one day. Engaging in these creative endeavors offers me a much-needed balance between work and personal passions, helping me stay grounded," she added.

Parinita's commitment to her artistic expression amidst the demanding shoot schedule serves as a testament to the importance of nurturing one's personal passions for overall well-being.