Live
- Sex video scandal: CM Siddaramaiah denies political conspiracy in Prajwal Revanna case
- Global leaders mourn Iran President Raisi's death
- Startup founders hail PM Modi's initiatives to boost ecosystem
- ED seeks extension of CM Kejriwal’s judicial custody
- MVA, Mahayuti leaders slam 'deliberately slow’ voting process; Fadnavis alerts ECI
- Heavy voter turnout in Ladakh LS seat
- Sanjay Dutt, Kajol, Jackky Bhagnani & Rakul Preet join festival of democracy
- Rave party involving techies, Telugu actors busted in Bengaluru, five arrested
- BJD govt on its way out, says Modi
- IPL 2024: Abhishek and Rahul in particular took the game on to basically win the powerplay, says Vettori
Just In
Kerala passes ordinance to increase 1,200 new wards
A special cabinet meeting here on Monday chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan passed an ordinance to add one new ward in all the local bodies in the state.
Thiruvananthapuram : A special cabinet meeting here on Monday chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan passed an ordinance to add one new ward in all the local bodies in the state. The ordinance will now be sent to the Governor for his nod.
As per this ordinance, the total number of wards will increase from around 21,900 to 23,100 in the 2025 local election.
As of now, there are 1,200 local bodies in the state comprising 941 grama panchayats, 152 block panchayats, 14 district panchayats, 87 Municipalities and six Corporations.
The ordinance has directed the State Election Commission to take steps for delimitation to add another 1,200 wards. The committee to be set up under the State Election Commissioner has to submit its report in six months.
The last time the full-fledged delimitation took place was in 2010, while in 2015 it was a limited exercise.
The Congress-led opposition has criticised the CM for not taking the opposition in confidence and said the Vijayan government did not hold any customary discussion with the opposition.