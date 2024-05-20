Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency records 35.08 per cent voter turnout till 1 PM

Baramulla: A large number of voters continued to pour into polling stations on Monday in Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency where 35.08 per cent of the electorate had exercised its franchise till 1 P.M.

Of these, Bandipora witnessed 35.77 per cent, Baramulla 31.68 per cent, Beerwah 38.00 per cent, Budgam 33.72 per cent, Gulmarg 34.37 per cent, Gurez (ST) 30.36 per cent, Handwara 38.76 per cent, Karnah 37.61 per cent, Kupwara 33.53 per cent, Langate 40.53 per cent, Lolab 37.08 per cent, Pattan 32.82 per cent, Rafiabad 37.58 per cent, Sonawari 36.26 per cent, Sopore 19.44 per cent, Trehgam 35.78 per cent, Uri 38.47 per cent and Wagoora - Kreeri 32.94 per cent.

Voting started on a positive note on Monday in Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency as a bright sunny day greeted the electors at festively- decorated polling stations.

Voters started queuing up at various polling stations in the 18 voting segments of this constituency right from the morning. There are 17,37,865 voters including 8,75,831 males and 8,62,000 females, besides 34 third gender voters in this constituency.

Of these, there are around 17,128 Persons with Disabilities and 527 people above the age of 100 years, who will be exercising their franchise.

The EC has set 2,103 polling stations across 4 districts of Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora and parts of Budgam those fall in this constituency.

Special Polling Stations have been established for Migrant Voters of Kashmir division.

A total of 26 Special Polling Stations have been established with 21 polling stations in Jammu, 4 in Delhi and 1 in Udhampur District respectively.

More than 8,000 polling staff, including reserves, were on duty, besides, there are 28 border polling stations in Kupwara and Baramulla districts.

There are 23 candidates in the fray here while the main contest is going to be between Omar Abdullah, former chief minister and National Conference (NC) candidate, Sajad Gani Lone of the People’s Conference (PC) and Engineer Rasheed of the Awami Itihad Party (AIP).

Voting started at 7 AM and will end at 6 PM. However, voting will continue even after 6 PM if the voters’ queue is still there in the Polling Station premises to exercise their right to vote.

All 2,103 polling stations of this constituency have CCTV cameras for live webcasting and in total 4,206 cameras and 50 additional CCTV cameras at main entrances of the polling stations have been deployed.

Polling is being monitored through 24X7 Integrated Command and Control Rooms established at CEO level with latest technologies and all the polling stations will be monitored throughout the day by a tech savvy team.