Actress Sayantani Ghosh embarks on challenging Rajasthani character

Actress Sayantani Ghosh, known for her role in 'Ghar Ek Sapnaa' and a participant in 'Bigg Boss 6', is embracing a new challenge as she takes on the role of Vindhya Devi, the antagonist in the show 'Dahej Daasi'. She opens up about the personal connection to the Rajasthani character and the challenges it presents, particularly the dialect.

Playing the strong character of Vindhya Devi, Sayantani shares her excitement about portraying a Rajasthani woman, drawing inspiration from her personal life, as her in-laws hail from Jaipur. Despite the challenge of mastering the Rajasthani accent, the actress expresses her readiness for the task and highlights the efforts made in workshops to perfect the dialogue delivery.

Sayantani emphasizes the physical aspects of her character, focusing on posture and demeanor, to authentically portray Vindhya Devi. The actress finds inspiration in the strength of her character, paralleling her own connection to the role. She appreciates Vindhya Devi's resilience and success in a male-dominated environment, drawing a commendable and relatable aspect to the character.

As she delves into the world of 'Dahej Daasi', Sayantani Ghosh is not just portraying a character but also connecting with the cultural nuances, language, and strength embodied by Vindhya Devi, making her performance more engaging and resonant.