Adah Sharma’s ‘The Kerala Story’ Crosses Rs 50 Crores In Just 5 Days

As the days are passing on, Adah Sharma's 'The Kerala Story' is going with a strong collection record at the ticket windows. Even the positive mouth spread and critics are helping the movie to go on with a healthy rush in the theatres. Within five days of its release, the movie surpassed Rs 50 crores mark and surprised all and sundry. Being week days and that too Monday and Tuesday, it showcased tremendous growth in the collection report.



As usual, Taran Adarsh came up with his collection report and dropped it on his Instagram page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, “#TheKeralaStory continues its BLOCKBUSTER RUN… Hits HALF-CENTURY [₹ 50 cr]… Day 5 [Tue] is HIGHER than Day 4 [Mon] and Day 1 [Fri], SUPERB TRENDING… Fri 8.03 cr, Sat 11.22 cr, Sun 16.40 cr, Mon 10.07 cr, Tue 11.14 cr. Total: ₹ 56.86 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice”.

Going with the plot, the movie showcases how a few Kerala women get converted into Muslims and then join ISIS organisation putting their lives in danger!

The Kerala Story is directed by by Sudipto Sen and bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the Sunshine Pictures banner. It has an ensemble cast of Adah Sharma as Shalini Unnikrishnan / Fatima Ba, Yogita Bihani as Nimah, Sonia Balani as Asifa, Siddhi Idnani as Geetanjali, Devadarshini as Shalini's mother, Vijay Krishna, Pranay Pachauri and Pranav Misshra.