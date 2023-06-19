‘Adipurush’ creates non-‘RRR’ record at RTC X roads

Live
Highlights
Adipurush, a mythological epic featuring Prabhas in the lead role released in theaters on the 16th of this month and it had a great weekend at the box office.
Adipurush, a mythological epic featuring Prabhas in the lead role released in theaters on the 16th of this month and it had a great weekend at the box office. The latest news is that the film has set a non-'RRR' record at RTC X roads with regard to its third day collections.
Adipurush has collected Rs 34 lakh gross at the famous RTC X Roads on its third day, which is next only to “RRR” which collected Rs 66 lakh on its third day. “Adipurush” now stands second on the list of the films with the biggest third day collections at the X Roads. “Saaho” comes third with Rs 28.65 lakh.
