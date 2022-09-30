Adipurush: Prabhas Looks Terrific As Lord Ram Holding The Bow And Arrow…

Wow… It's just a magical morning as the Pan-Indian star Prabhas's 'Aarambh' poster from his upcoming movie Adipurush is unveiled! As expected Om Raut just did magic and made us witness the Baahubali actor in a terrific appeal as Lord Ram holding the bow and arrow… Being the auspicious Navratri, the makers of Adipurush unveiled this new poster and also revealed the teaser release date through social media.



Prabhas, director Om Raut, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and the makers shared the 'Aarambh' poster on their Instagram pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the posters, Prabhas wrote, "|| Aarambh || Join us as we embark on a magical journey on the Sarayu River Bank in Ayodhya, UP. #AdipurushInAyodhya. Unveil the first poster and teaser of our film with us on Oct. 2 at 7:11 PM! #AdipurushTeaser #Adipurush releases IN THEATRES on January 12, 2023 in IMAX & 3D! @omraut #SaifAliKhan @kritisanon @mesunnysingh #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair29 @shivchanana @uppalapatipramod #Vamsi @tseriesfilms @tseries.official @retrophiles1 @uvcreationsofficial @officialadipurush".

In the poster, Baahubali actor Prabhas is seen in Lord Rama appeal with warrior attire and he is seen aiming the arrow towards the sky. Even the magical background with thunders in the sky made the poster worth watching.

The teaser and the first look poster of this most-awaited movie will be unveiled on 2nd October, 2022 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi and Durga Navratri! The gala event will take place at the banks of river Sarayu in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The teaser will be launched at 7:11 PM!

Adipurush is being made based on the Indian Hindu mythological story Ramayana… It is being made in 5 languages Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil. This Om Raut's directorial is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair under T-series and Retrophiles banners. The cinematography field will be handled by Kharthik Palani and Apurva Motiwale & Ashish Mhatre will take care of the editing department. Prabhas being the lead actor is essaying the role of Raghava and B-Town's handsome actor Saif Ali Khan as the 'Ravana'. Coming to B-Town's young actress Kriti Sanon, she will be seen as Janaki while Sunny Singh will be seen as Lakshman. Devdatta Nage will be seen as Hanuman while Trupti and Vatsal are also part of this project and are essaying prominent roles! Even Sonal Chauhan is also roped in to play a prominent character in the movie.

Adipurush movie will be released on 12th January, 2023 on the occasion of the Pongal festival!