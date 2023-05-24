Live
- Tesla will pick new factory location this year, India a contender: Elon Musk
- Capgemini launches 6G research lab in India
- Microsoft brings Multilingual Jugalbandi AI Chatbot for Rural India
- Exam schedule for posts of junior lecturers and accounts officer announced by TSPSC
- Adipurush Pre-Release Event Set in Tirupati on June 6th
- Minister Prashanth asks officials to expedite works of Telangana Martyrs Memorial
- YS Jagan disburses Jagananna Vidya Deevena funds, hopes students would reach greater heights
- Mem Famous Makes Waves with Lowest Ticket Prices and Early Premieres
- Mem Famous Team's Unique Approach: Will It Bear Fruit?
- Tirumala special darshan tokens for July August released, here is how to book
Adipurush Pre-Release Event Set in Tirupati on June 6th
The promotional campaign for the highly anticipated epic film 'Adipurush' is gaining momentum. The producers have now revealed the date and location...
The promotional campaign for the highly anticipated epic film 'Adipurush' is gaining momentum. The producers have now revealed the date and location for the film's pre-release event.
Set to take place on June 6th in the sacred temple town of Tirupathi, the pre-release ceremony will occur just 10 days before the film's release. The makers have planned a grand affair for this event.
Despite being based on the Ramayana, the decision to choose Tirupathi as the venue over Ayodhya or Bhadrachalam was made due to its accessibility for fans and the city's significance to all Telugu-speaking people.
In 'Adipurush,' Prabhas portrays the character of Raghava (Lord Ram), while Kriti Sanon essays the role of Janaki (Goddess Sita). The film is being produced by T Series, with Om Raut at the helm as the director.