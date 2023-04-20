Adipurush to have independent overseas release

It is common practice for the makers of big-budget films to sell the overseas theatrical rights to top distribution houses. However, this is not the case for Prabhas's upcoming action epic, "Adipurush." As per the latest updates, the makers of this mythological action movie have decided to release the film on their own in the overseas markets, with a private distribution company assisting them in the process.

While T-Series is producing "Adipurush," they will be paying a token commission to the distribution company for their assistance, rather than selling the rights. This means that the majority of the overseas theatrical revenues will go directly to the film's producers. The release date for "Adipurush" is confirmed to be June 16th of this year.