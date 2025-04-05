Aditi Govitrikar gets candid about her career, acting love & journey into psychology

Aditi Govitrikar’s journey in the entertainment world has been anything but ordinary. From winning beauty pageants to exploring the complexities of the human mind, she’s carved a unique path driven by self-discovery and passion. In a heartfelt conversation, Aditi opened up about the highs and lows of her career and the turning points that shaped her.

“When I won Gladrags, the offers started pouring in, but I wasn’t confident enough to dive in,” she recalls. “I had heard so many negative things about the industry, that it was a big bad world. People warned me against joining, so I stepped back.” Eventually, though, she dipped her toes into acting through music videos and advertisements. “Once I got comfortable in front of the camera, I realised that acting in films wouldn’t be too different. That gave me the courage to take the plunge.”

Even now, Aditi’s passion for acting remains unwavering. “I will never give up acting,” she says. “I love playing different characters and being on camera.” She’s recently appeared in Mismatched 3 on Netflix and a Hotstar series Life Hill Gayi, alongside Vinay Pathak, Kusha Kapila, and Divyendu. She also just completed shooting a vertical-format series titled Teri Meri Love Story.

While many actors dream of Hollywood, Aditi never felt the pull. “There was so much happening for me in India that I never felt the need to look beyond it,” she shares.

Interestingly, Aditi’s journey took an introspective turn about a decade ago. “I felt like I wasn’t doing enough for my brain. I was at a crossroads, and people suggested I study skincare or psychology. Since I already knew a lot about the human body, I decided to explore the human mind instead.”

That decision proved life-changing. “Studying psychology helped me find peace. It gave me the tools to understand myself and manage stress better,” she says. Her foray into mental wellness isn’t just personal—it’s become an essential part of her identity.

From screen to soul, Aditi Govitrikar continues to inspire with her fearless choices and relentless curiosity.