Aditya Chopra thanks industry on the occasion of Yash Raj Films 50

The production house known for some amazing films that created new trends in the last few decades Yash Raj Films completed 50 years and Aditya Chopra in his letter thanks everyone associated with YRF. In 1970 Yash Chopra moved away from his brother BR Chopra and started his own company. Without much knowledge about running the office, carrying with him just a strong belief in himself, his hardwork and himself, he started working from a small room in V Shantaram's studio – shares Aditya.

It was in 1995, when Yash Raj Films was in its 25th year, the iconic film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' Aditya Chopra's directorial debut was released. "The historic success of that film gave me confidence to give wings to some crazy risky ideas that I had for the future of YRF. Besides the immense love that my father had for me, he now also had a lot of faith in my ideas because of the miraculous success of my film"







He adds, "My father contradicted his own conservative mindset and bravely indulged all my bold initiatives. And in a span of 10 quick years, we went from a film production house to India's first fully integrated independent film studio."













With many landmark films like 'Kal Ho Na Ho', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', Dhoom series, 'Bunti Babli', 'PIku', 'Sultan', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' – YRF has proven to be a traditional company embracing bold innovations and ideas in creating a coterie of films across genres.





"Today, we enter the 50th year of Yash Raj Films. So, as I write this note, I'm trying to figure out what exactly is the secret of this 50 year success? What makes a company flourish for 50 years? Is it the creative genius of Yash Chopra? The audacious vision of his 25 year old upstart son? Or is it just plain luck?

It's none of the above.

Its the PEOPLE," shared Aditya Chopra.