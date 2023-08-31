Aditya Gangasani looks energetic as ‘Ghannu Bhai’

Popular producer and distributor Abhishek Nama of Abhishek Pictures who lined up some exciting projects announced a new movie introducing Aditya Gangusani as a protagonist. The film billed to be an out-and-out entertainer is directed by Pranay Myakal. Devansh Nama Presents the movie titled “Ghannu Bhai.”

The makers today unveiled the film’s first look poster and it presents Aditya Gangasani in a mass avatar. The youngster is seen beating drums and looks full of energy. “Ismart Ka Bapp” is the tagline of the movie. The first look poster looks colorful and makes a good impression.

A young team of technicians is working on the movie. Abhe scores the music, while Gokul Bharathi cranks the camera. Amar Reddy Kudumula is the editor and Gandhi Nadikudikar is the production designer. Mohit Rawlyani is the executive producer, while Vasu Potini is the CEO. The movie is slated to release on 8th March 2024.