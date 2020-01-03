Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Malang' First Look Poster Is Out

Is the New Year 2020 making the first look posters to shower on the social media??? It is a big 'Yes'…

Just now we have seen the posters of Street Dancer, Ludo and Coolie No. 1; and now it's time to unveil the first look poster of 'Malang'. Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Malang has made all the movie buffs to get awestruck with its poster.

The makers have dropped the poster on the Twitter just a few minutes ago and we present it here for our readers…





Aditya Roy Kapur is seen shirtless with a full six-pack body. He is venting out his anger with all his nerves bumping out. Going with the title 'Malang - Unleash The Madness', it is creating a buzz on the internet.

Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and has Disha Patani as the female lead. Even Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu are also part of the movie and are roped in to play important roles. This movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Luv Rajan Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakraman under Luv Films, T-Series and Northern Lights Entertainment banners.

Touted to be a romantic thriller, Anil Kapoor will be seen antagonist in this movie. The release date of this movie is locked on 7th February, 2020.