Adivi Sesh, Shruti Haasan- starrer tilted ‘Dacoit’

Adivi Sesh has surprised fans with the announcement of a new film starring Shruti Haasan, and now, the makers have revealed the title of the film. The film is titled as "Dacoit." Accompanying the announcement is a title teaser that adds an intriguing dimension to the film.

From the title teaser, it becomes apparent that "Dacoit" is set to be an intense love story. The protagonists, who were once deeply in love, find themselves on opposite sides, evolving into enemies. The reasons behind their transformation from lovebirds to adversaries are left unanswered, leaving audiences curious and eager to discover the intricacies of the narrative. The title teaser is elevated by an intense background score and visually stunning scenes.

"Dacoit" will be a bilingual film, shot in both Telugu and Hindi. Shaneil Deo, known for his work in Adivi Sesh's previous films like "Kiss," "Goodachari," and "Kshanam," makes his directorial debut with this project. The movie is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang. Adivi Sesh, along with Shaneil Deol, has penned the story, and Bheems Ceciroleo is set to compose the music.

The announcement and the intriguing title teaser have already generated buzz and anticipation among fans, making "Dacoit" a film to watch out for in the coming days.



