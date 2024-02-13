Live
'Ae Watan Mere Watan' Movie On OTT Platform with Release Date Revealed
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan had a big hit with her last movie, "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke." Her next film, "Ae Watan Mere Watan," is coming out...
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan had a big hit with her last movie, "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke." Her next film, "Ae Watan Mere Watan," is coming out directly on Prime Video. It's directed by Kannan Iyer and is set to be released on
March 21st. In the movie, Sara Ali Khan plays a character who runs a radio station. She recently announced the movie and urged everyone to get ready for the final fight against the British to gain independence.
Karan Johar is producing "Ae Watan Mere Watan," and he mentioned that the film shows how radio played a big role in motivating Indians during the freedom struggle. Actor Emraan Hashmi has a significant cameo in the movie. It
will be available in multiple languages when it releases.
