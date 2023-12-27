Live
Just In
After ‘Awe,’ Ravi Teja once again lends his voice for Prashanth Varma in ‘Hanu-Man’
Teja Sajja and director Prashanth Varma are teaming up for the much-anticipated Telugu superhero film "Hanu-Man," slated for a grand release on January 12, 2024, in 11 languages. The film stars Amritha Aiyer as the leading lady.
Today, the makers came with an exciting announcement that Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja will provide his voice for the character Koti, a pivotal role portrayed as a monkey. Ravi Teja had previously lent his voice to a Bonsai Tree in Prashanth Varma's directorial debut, "Awe." This collaboration is the second time Mass Maharaj is coming up for Prashanth Varma. Meanwhile, the anticipation grows regarding the actor portraying Lord Hanuman in the film.
The ensemble cast includes Vinay Rai, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Deepak Shetty, Getup Srinu, Satya, and others in significant roles. Produced by K Niranjan Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment and presented by Smt. Chaitanya, the film features a musical score by Gowrahari, Anudeep Dev, and Krishna Saurabh.