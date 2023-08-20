Live
- BJP, BRS are two sides of same coin, says Revanth Reddy
- Man in London tries to kill wife in Hyd with poison, mother-in-law dead
- Kharge constitutes new CWC: Tharoor, Pilot, Priyanka included
- CPI leader Narayana flays YSRCP govt. says it is supporting BJP
- Vijay Deverakonda reveals interesting news about film with Gowtam Tinnanuri
- Sree Leela replaced Rashmika in Nithin-Venky Kudumula project!
- Wildfires scorch US' Hawaii, Canada, Spanish island, causing heavy losses
- ‘Boys Hostel’ trailer: Naughty & crazy
- Tamil Nadu: DMK organises hunger strike for abolition of NEET
- ‘Bro’ OTT debut confirmed; here are the details
Just In
Agnihotri's Vaccine War and Prabhas Salaar hit screens on the same day
After 'The Kashmir Files', the teaser and release date of the movie 'The Vaccine War' directed by Vivek Agnihotri has been announced.
Bengaluru: After 'The Kashmir Files', the teaser and release date of the movie 'The Vaccine War' directed by Vivek Agnihotri has been announced. The teaser, which was released as part of Independence Day, has received huge appreciation. In the teaser, which begins with the scene of the vaccine experiment in the hospital, the efforts made by Indian scientists for the vaccine are shown in the teaser.
Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar and Saptami Gowda of Kantara film fame are playing the lead roles in the story revolving around the Covid vaccine. Kashmir Files producer Abhishek Aggarwal has invested and Pallavi Joshi has also invested in the film in association with I Am Buddha.
On September 28, 'The Vaccine War' will be released in 11 languages. Prabhas and Prashant Neel combo's movie Salaar will also be released on the same day.