Agnihotri's Vaccine War and Prabhas Salaar hit screens on the same day

Bengaluru: After 'The Kashmir Files', the teaser and release date of the movie 'The Vaccine War' directed by Vivek Agnihotri has been announced. The teaser, which was released as part of Independence Day, has received huge appreciation. In the teaser, which begins with the scene of the vaccine experiment in the hospital, the efforts made by Indian scientists for the vaccine are shown in the teaser.

Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar and Saptami Gowda of Kantara film fame are playing the lead roles in the story revolving around the Covid vaccine. Kashmir Files producer Abhishek Aggarwal has invested and Pallavi Joshi has also invested in the film in association with I Am Buddha.

On September 28, 'The Vaccine War' will be released in 11 languages. Prabhas and Prashant Neel combo's movie Salaar will also be released on the same day.