Aha to drop gripping web series ‘Network’ from today

Aha, the popular Telugu OTT platform known for delivering quality content, has launched its latest edge-of-the-seat thriller Network. Directed by Satish Chandra Nadella and produced by Lavanya NS and MG Jangam under Ramya Cinema, this suspense-packed web series is now streaming.

Featuring Srikanth Sriram, Kamna Jethmalani, Priya Vadlamani, and Srinivas Sai in lead roles, Network explores four interconnected stories—an online addict, a gambler, a dating app user, and an influencer—all caught in a digital web. The series delves into how the virtual world takes over real lives, as summed up by the thought-provoking dialogue: “If we give directions, the object we have to work with… should not direct our lives.”

The trailer has already garnered attention, raising expectations with its intense visuals and fast-paced narrative. The series also features an impressive supporting cast including Thagubothu Ramesh, Meena Kumari, Chhatrapati Shekhar, Mahesh Vitta, Suman Setty, Avyukt Valluri, Mounika Reddy, Fun Bucket Bhargavi, and many others.

Renowned music composer Shekhar Chandra’s background score adds a thrilling layer to the viewing experience, enhancing the suspense and emotional depth of the story.

With its crisp screenplay, powerful performances, and a solid technical backbone, Network is poised to captivate viewers who love dark, intelligent thrillers.