Aishwarya Rai To Play Tabu's Role In Andhadhun Tamil Remake?

Hectic preparations are going on in the Southern film industry for the remake of Hindi super hit movie "Andhadhun' starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu, which was released in 2018.

The selection process for casting in the Tamil and Telugu versions of this movie has aroused the curiosity among cinegoers. Speculations are rife that Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be roped in to work in the Tamil remake of this movie.



Already Prashanth has been cast in the lead role. Producer and senior actor Thyagarajan is of the opinion that Aishwarya Rai is best suited for the role which Tabu had played in Andhadhun and he has already discussed about this with the beauty queen turned actor.



But Aishwarya is yet to give her final nod. Aayushman khurrana who played the lead role of a blind pianist in the movie had earned National Award for his performance. Kollywood Producer Thyagarajan is the father of actor Prashanth who will be the lead actor in the Tamil remake.



The Tamil version of the movie was supposed to be directed by Mohan Raj but now we hear that he is replaced by JJ Fredricks of "Ponmagal vandhal" fame. It may be recalled that Prashanth had worked with Aishwarya in the Shankar's multilingual movie 'Jeans' which was released about 22 years ago. The actor, who shared screen space with Aishwarya in 1998 will unite again after a span of 22 years.



On the other hand, in the Telugu remake of 'Andhadun' Tollywood actor Nithiin will reprise the character portrayed by Ayushman Khuraana. But various names are being heard for the female lead roles like Ramya Krishna, Keerthy Suresh, Nabha Natesh and Tamannaah. However, no name has been confirmed yet.



We also hear that Ramya Krishna who has accepted to play the bold role which was done by Tabu has demanded more remuneration. Some of the supporting actresses in South are receiving more remuneration compared to lead actresses now-a-days and Ramya Krishnan is one of them. Raman Raghavan who is directing the Telugu version felt that Ramya Krishnan is rightly suited for this character.



We hear that Ramya has given a green signal after agreeing for a huge sum. The actor who is already getting ten lakhs to play supporting roles, has demanded more for her role in the remake of Andhadhun.



Meanwhile, her fans are awestruck by her decision to accept this bold role as Ramya usually does traditional and respectable roles. This will be the first major bold role that she will be portraying.

