Ajay Devgn And Tabu's 'Drishyam 2' Trailer Will Be Out On This Date…

Drishyam 2 is presently the most-awaited movie of Bollywood. As the prequel created enough noise on the big screens, there are many expectations on the sequel too. Having an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna, the case is all set to re-open and make the audience sit at the edge of the seats in the theatres. From a few days, the makers are unveiling the character posters and introduced the main roles of the movie. Off late, they shared a new poster and announced the trailer launch date too.



Tabu and Ajay Devgn shared the new poster on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, she also wrote, "Sach ped ke beej ki tarah hota hai. Jitna bhi chahe dafnaalo, woh ek din bahar aa hi jaata hai. #Drishyam2 Trailer Out Tomorrow Case Reopens on 18th November, 2022."

The trailer will be unveiled tomorrow i.e on 17th October, 2022!

Going with the earlier released teaser, it showcased all the important elements of the prequel movie how Shriya and her daughter kill Sam who captured the nude video. Then Vijay aka Ajay Devgn hides the body and also tries to erase the clues like dumping the car in a river and throwing off the mobile in an unknown vehicle. But in the end, he accepts his crime and the teaser ends on a suspense note.

Drishyam movie was helmed by Nishikant Kamat… He passed away in 2020 and now the sequel is being directed by Abhishek Pathakk. This movie is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey, Shiv Chanana and Krishnan Kumar under the Viacom18 Studios, T-Series and Viacom 18 banners. This movie also has Tabu and Ishita Dutta in other prominent roles.

Drishyam 2 movie is ready to hit the theatres on 18th November, 2022!