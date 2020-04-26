Ajay Rao's Shokiwala Dubbing Completed

The makers of Ajay Rao's upcoming movie Shokiwala not only wrapped up the shooting of the movie but also began the post-production works of the movie well in time. The latest we hear is that the dubbing work of Shokiwala has been completed too. We hear that artistes who watched parts of the movie during the dubbing sessions have given their thumbs up to the movie saying Shokiwala will do well when released in theatres.

The makers too seem to happy with the way the movie has shaped up.

Shokiwala is directed by Jackie and bankrolled by TR Chandrashekar under the Crystal Park cinemas banner. The post production works of the movie is on full swing.

For those joining late, Shokiwala which features Ajay Rao in the lead role is set in a rural backdrop. Sanjana Anand is playing the female lead opposite Ajay Rao in the movie. The other members or the supporting cast in Shokiwala include Sharat Lohitashwa, Girish Shivanna, Tabla Naani, Muniraj, Pramod Shetty, Aruna Balraj, Vani, Chandana, Lasya, Nagaraj among others. This is the first time Sanjana is playing a village belle in the movie.

Talking about the timeline of the movie, Shokiwala director Jackie says that he had promised the producer that he would finish the movie in 50 days time and the producer had placed his faith in him. And Jackie not only managed to keep his word but is also said to have finished the filiming of Shokiwala in a record 45 days.

Shokiwala has been extensively shot in Channapatna, Honganuru, Virupaksha pura, Srirangapatna, Mysore, Tumakuru and Magadi. Sridhar V Sambhram has composed the music for Shokiwala and four songs in the movie are said to be melodies. The makers are planning to release the four songs after the lockdown ends.