Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ pulled from Netflix after Ilaiyaraaja’s copyright lawsuit

Copyright battles are tightening their grip on India’s film and OTT industries, with yet another high-profile case drawing attention. Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, has been removed from Netflix following an interim order by the Madras High Court over copyright infringement claims. The film, which also stars Trisha, Arjun Das, Prasanna, Prabhu, and Sunil, hit theatres on April 10 before landing on Netflix on May 8. However, it is now unavailable for streaming after legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja alleged that several of his iconic songs were used without authorization. The disputed tracks include Ottha Ruba Tharen, En Jodi Manja Kuruvi, and Ilamai Idho Idho.

According to reports, Ilaiyaraaja initially demanded ₹5 crore in compensation along with a formal apology. When negotiations failed, he filed a lawsuit against the producers, Mythri Movie Makers. While the production house claimed they had obtained permission, they were unable to produce legal proof before the court.

Justice N Senthilkumar, in his interim ruling, barred the makers from exhibiting, distributing, or streaming the film on any platform, including Netflix, until the matter is resolved. The order underscores the judiciary’s strict approach toward copyright enforcement in the entertainment sector.

This is not the first instance of a film being pulled from digital platforms after release. Earlier, Nani’s 2021 thriller V was removed from Amazon Prime Video over similar disputes.

Netflix too has faced challenges, particularly with documentaries involving actress Nayanthara, which ran into issues concerning personality rights.

The Good Bad Ugly controversy highlights the growing complexities surrounding music rights and fair use in films.

For now, fans of Ajith will have to wait, as the film remains offline until the legal battle reaches its conclusion.