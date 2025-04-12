Akshay Kumar makes powerful appeal at ‘Kesari 2’ press meet

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar made an impassioned appearance at a press conference in Mumbai to promote his upcoming historical drama Kesari 2. The Friday event was charged with emotion as the actor opened up about the deep personal significance the film holds for him.

Revealing his long-standing connection to the story, Akshay said, “This story holds a very special meaning for me. Since childhood, I’ve known a lot about it. It has always lived in my mind. When Karan Singh Tyagi narrated the story to me, I instantly made the decision – I knew I had to do this film.”

Unlike its predecessor which focused on the Battle of Saragarhi, Kesari 2 shifts its lens to another defining moment in Indian history—the tragic Jallianwala Bagh massacre of April 13, 1919. The film delves into the horror of that day, when British troops led by Colonel Reginald Dyer opened fire on peaceful civilians, leading to one of the darkest chapters in colonial history.

Akshay hopes the film goes beyond entertainment, urging reflection and awareness. “Things will change after this film,” he said. “I’m not saying they will apologize immediately, but I want them to at least watch it and realize the mistake. Once they see it, the rest will follow naturally. An apology is bound to happen – but first, they must watch the film.”

In a bold move, the actor even called upon the British royal family, stating, “I want the British Government to watch this film. I want King Charles to watch it.”

Akshay’s impassioned appeal positions Kesari 2 not just as a cinematic retelling of history, but as a heartfelt call for global acknowledgment and historical reconciliation.