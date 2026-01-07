Khelo India National Tribal Games selection trials underway in Bilaspur

Bilaspur: Bilaspur witnessed enthusiastic participation from tribal athletes across Chhattisgarh as selection trials for the upcoming Khelo India National Tribal Games are underway in the city.

The trials are being conducted by the Chhattisgarh government’s Sports and Youth Welfare Department. Both online and offline registration facilities were made available for the players. Athletes can register online via a QR code and registration link, or register on-site.

All participants were required to carry the original copies of their Scheduled Tribe certificates and Aadhaar cards when reporting for the trials. Bilaspur hosted the Khelo India National Tribal Games selection trials for the first time.

Trials to select the state teams for the competition are being held in Raipur and Bilaspur from January 6 to January 8. Seven sports disciplines were included in the trials.

In Raipur, selection trials are being conducted for weightlifting, wrestling, football and hockey. Meanwhile, Bilaspur is hosting trials for archery, athletics and swimming.

The trials in Bilaspur began at the B.R. Yadav Stadium at 9 am, with archery, athletics, and swimming events for both men and women. No age limit was fixed for participation.

There was considerable enthusiasm among the athletes taking part in the selection, with many thanking the government for the opportunity.

Archery national medallist Chandni Sahu hailed the facilities at the selection trials. "Trials for archery and athletics are happening in Bilaspur, and players from Dantewada, Raipur and other districts have come to participate. The management is very good," she told IANS.

Archery coach Shraddha Sonwani said the main objective of the Khelo India National Tribal Games is to uplift and recognise tribal players.

Recurve and compound coach Durgesh Pratap Singh thanked the central government for including international events like recurve and compound in the competition. He said that 40 to 50 players have taken part in the trials so far.

Chhattisgarh Athletics Association vice-president Sushil Mishra spoke about the main objective of the trials, saying they would help in forming a strong team for the Khelo India National Tribal Games.

Athlete Satyapal Kawachi said that he is very excited about the games and has been eagerly waiting for the opportunity to compete in the tribal games. He also thanked the government. He feels that the initiative would guide Chhattisgarh’s youth in the right direction.