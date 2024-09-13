Alaya F dazzles in latest Global Spa magazine photoshoot

Rising star Alaya F is turning heads with her latest photoshoot for Global Spa magazine. The actress, who has been busy with films like Srikanth and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan this year, looks absolutely radiant in a cream-colored pearl crop top paired with a matching skirt.

Another highlight from the shoot features Alaya in a beautifully embroidered lehenga, showcasing her stunning beauty and impeccable style. Each look captures her elegance and grace, further establishing her as a fashion icon.

Though Alaya has no upcoming film projects currently announced, her captivating presence and undeniable talent ensure she will continue to be a notable figure in the entertainment industry. Fans eagerly await her next move, both on the screen and in the fashion world.