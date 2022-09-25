Alia Bhatt As Keya Dhawan From Heart Of Stone Movie Is Awesome…

It is all known that Alia Bhatt is all in the best phase of her personal and professional side too. Her recent movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra and digital debut Darlings turned into blockbusters. Well, presently she is all set to welcome her little bundle of joy and is enjoying her pregnancy phase. As popular OTT platform, Netflix dropped its Tudum release announcements, it also shared the promo of the Hollywood movie 'Heart Of Stone' and our dear Alia is introduced as 'Keya Dhawan' from it…



Netflix and Alia Bhatt also shared the new promo of 'Heart Of Stone' and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the promo, they also wrote, "GAL GADOT, ALIA BHATT AND JAMIE DORNAN IN A NETFLIX SPY THRILLER #Tudum presents an exclusive first look at Heart of Stone, arriving in 2023."

The promo showcases Alia Bhatt as Keya Dhawan and she is sharing the screen space with ace Hollywood stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan who are essaying the roles of Rachel Stone (a CIA agent) and Parker respectively. The promo made us witness some high-octane stunts and a few BTS shots along with a voice over "You know what you signed up for no friends, no relationships. What we do is too important."

Speaking about the movie Alia said, "It has these characters that you connect with and feel for." She also shared the promo on her Instagram page and wrote, "The first look of Heart Of Stone and Keya coming to Netflix in 2023 #Tudum".

Heart Of Stone movie is directed by Tom Harper and also has Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready in the prominent roles.

Apart from this movie, Alia Bhatt also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jee Le Zaraa movies in her kitty.