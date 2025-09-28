All eyes on ‘The Raja Saab’ trailer

Rebel Star Prabhas is all set to enthrall audiences once again with his upcoming film The Raja Saab. Directed by Maruthi and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the prestigious People Media Factory banner, the film has been one of the most awaited projects of the year. The makers have now officially announced that the much-anticipated trailer will be released on September 29 at 6 PM.

The announcement came with a striking poster featuring Prabhas alongside Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt, instantly sparking curiosity among fans. Within moments of the reveal, social media was flooded with excitement, with hashtags related to The Raja Saab trending across platforms.

The film is being mounted on a lavish scale, with uncompromised production values ensuring a grand cinematic experience. Interestingly, The Raja Saab will mark Prabhas’s first foray into the romantic horror genre, offering audiences a refreshing side of the actor known for his larger-than-life roles.

Director Maruthi, known for his versatile storytelling, is aiming to present an evergreen cinematic treat that combines romance, thrills, and horror. Backed by the vision of People Media Factory, the film promises to deliver a unique blend of entertainment and grandeur.

As the trailer release date nears, anticipation is at an all-time high. Fans are eager to witness the first glimpse of Prabhas in this new avatar, and the buzz suggests that The Raja Saab could be one of the biggest talking points of the festive season.