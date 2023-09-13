All set for Sai Pallavi Bollywood debut; Check out who is pairing her

Live
Just In
Actress Sai Pallavi, who is known for her work in ‘Maari 2’, ‘Fidaa’, ‘Gargi’ and ‘Shyam Singha Roy’, is all set to make her foray in Hindi cinema
Actress Sai Pallavi, who is known for her work in ‘Maari 2’, ‘Fidaa’, ‘Gargi’ and ‘Shyam Singha Roy’, is all set to make her foray in Hindi cinema. The actress will be making her debut opposite Bollywood superstar Aamir khan’s son, Junaid Khan’s film, which will be reportedly made as a love story.
While Aamir has taken a break after the box-office debacle of his last film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, his son is gearing up for his big Bollywood debut in a film under the banner of Yash Raj Films, as per Track Tollywood.
For YRF, it has been a successful year at the box-office with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’ in theatres and ‘The Romantics’ on the OTT. After his debut film at YRF, Junaid will be working on his next project. A Sunil Pandey directorial, the film is touted to be a love story.