Allu Aravind Visits KIMS Hospital to Inquire About Injured Boy Sritej's Health

Hyderabad: Prominent Telugu film producer Allu Aravind visited KIMS Hospital on Monday to check on the health condition of Sritej, a young boy injured in the tragic stampede incident at Sandhya Theatre. Aravind met with Sritej's family members and offered his support during this challenging time.

The incident occurred during a chaotic situation outside the Sandhya Theatre, where a stampede led to multiple injuries and the unfortunate death of Sritej's mother. The grieving family is currently under immense distress, with Sritej receiving medical care for his injuries.

Allu Aravind expressed his condolences to the family and assured them of his assistance. He also emphasized the need to ensure safety measures are strictly enforced at public events to prevent such tragic occurrences in the future.

The incident has raised concerns over crowd management and safety protocols at theaters, especially during popular film screenings. Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the stampede, and measures are being discussed to avoid similar situations going forward.

This tragic event serves as a grim reminder of the importance of public safety and the need for better crowd control mechanisms at large gatherings.