Allu Arjun wax statue at Madame Tussauds!
Many Indian actors, such as Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, have been honoured with wax statues at the renowned Madame Tussauds wax museum. Prabhas and Mahesh Babu from Tollywood achieved this remarkable recognition.
The latest grapevine says that the National award winner Icon Star Allu Arjun is poised to join this elite group, as plans are underway for his wax statue to be displayed at the Madame Tussauds Museum. Although an official announcement is yet to be made, preparations for this exciting endeavour are said to be in progress.
On the professional front, the actor is currently immersed in the filming of “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” directed by the talented Sukumar. RashmikaMandanna stars alongside him in this highly anticipated movie, slated for a theatrical release on August 15, 2024. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film features musical compositions by Devi Sri Prasad.