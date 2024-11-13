Amaran Shatters Box Office Expectations, Netflix Delays OTT Release

Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi’s Amaran is taking the box office by storm, defying expectations and setting new benchmarks for Tamil cinema. The film, which was initially slated for an OTT release 28 days after its theatrical debut, is performing so exceptionally well in theatres that streaming giant Netflix has decided to postpone its digital premiere by a week.

Amaran, with a gripping storyline and action drama, was originally set to debut on Netflix on November 28. However, in a rare move for a Tamil film, Netflix has now pushed the release to December 11. This delay marks an unprecedented decision in the industry, with the film’s overwhelming success compelling the streaming platform to hold off on the digital release to capitalise on its continued momentum at the box office.

In just nine days, Amaran has raked in an impressive ₹124.30 crore at the Indian box office, with substantial contributions from the Tamil, Telugu, and other regional markets. The film's Telugu version alone has crossed ₹30 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and is on track to reach ₹40 crore. Its worldwide gross has surged to ₹203.57 crore, a remarkable achievement for a Tamil film.

Industry experts are now predicting that Amaran could gross over ₹275 crore globally by the end of its theatrical run, with the potential to even breach the ₹300 crore mark if the audience continues to show strong support. The film's success has garnered critical acclaim for its performances, direction, and engaging narrative, making it one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

Looking ahead, all eyes will be on the upcoming release of Kanguva, which could pose a challenge to Amaran’s box office dominance. However, given the current trend, the film’s prospects remain incredibly strong.