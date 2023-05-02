Live
- Apple and Google unite to fight stalkers and trackers
- New OTT and gaming platform iTAP offers unique content, gaming, and rewarding system
- Supreme Court says aye for SIT investigation into irregularities of past AP govt.
- NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad Resigned From General Secretary Post
- 8 AM Metro Trailer: Saiyami Kher And Gulshan’s Heart-Touching Story Is All Interesting
- CBI Found ₹20 Crore In Cash From Former WAPCOS CMD
- North Coastal Andhra will turn into job hub in coming days: YS Jagan
- Senior Actor Naresh And Pavitra Lokesh’s ‘Malli Pelli’ Release Date Is Locked
- 'Vimanam' makers invite audience to share their first flight experience & win gifts
- Two killed in two road mishaps in Karimnagar
Amazon Prime Video Acquires Kanguva's OTT Rights for a Significant Sum
Suriya, the popular South Indian actor, is set to star in the upcoming period action drama, Kanguva, directed by Siruthai Siva. Recently, the release...
Suriya, the popular South Indian actor, is set to star in the upcoming period action drama, Kanguva, directed by Siruthai Siva. Recently, the release of a video glimpse from the film generated a massive response from the audience.
The latest update is that the film's producer, KE Gnanavel Raja, has announced that the digital streaming rights for Kanguva have been sold to Amazon Prime Video for over Rs. 80 crores, exclusively for the South Indian languages of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Negotiations for the rights to other languages are still ongoing. Raja added that this deal has set a benchmark in Kollywood.
Bollywood actress Disha Patani plays the female lead in this film, which is being produced by Studio Green in collaboration with UV Creations. Kanguva will be released in 10 languages and in 3D format. The music for the movie will be composed by Devi Sri Prasad, and the release is confirmed for 2024.