Amazon Prime Video Acquires Kanguva's OTT Rights for a Significant Sum

Suriya, the popular South Indian actor, is set to star in the upcoming period action drama, Kanguva, directed by Siruthai Siva. Recently, the release of a video glimpse from the film generated a massive response from the audience.

The latest update is that the film's producer, KE Gnanavel Raja, has announced that the digital streaming rights for Kanguva have been sold to Amazon Prime Video for over Rs. 80 crores, exclusively for the South Indian languages of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Negotiations for the rights to other languages are still ongoing. Raja added that this deal has set a benchmark in Kollywood.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani plays the female lead in this film, which is being produced by Studio Green in collaboration with UV Creations. Kanguva will be released in 10 languages and in 3D format. The music for the movie will be composed by Devi Sri Prasad, and the release is confirmed for 2024.