Singer Karthik put up a spectacular show at TKR college fest Shiznay 2024

Hyderabad: Shiznay 2024 was organised as part of the TKR Educational Society’s college fest to commemorate the university’s 22nd annual day festivities at Meerpet, Hyderabad. Popular Singer and Composer Karthik sang live in concert on the Second day. Karthik began the event with his highly popular Hit Telugu songs at the venue which was inundated by students even before the concert began. With his superb performance, he got the crowd grooving.

Top Telugu Hit Songs ‘Oka Maruu’, ‘Chilipiga’, ‘Niluvaddam Ninne’ , ‘Agiri Nandini’, Arere Arere’ and a few other songs were performed by Karthik. His performance was very incredible. With his amazing voice, he captured the hearts of the audience.





The festival began with a live in concert on the first day and ended with day curricular and co-curricular activities such as ‘thyohar’ (traditional day), in which students and staff members dressed in traditional Indian attire to represent various cultures and traditions from across India on the First day.



On 3rd day we celebrate our 22nd Annual day event, where we have distinguished guests, academicians, parents, college staff and management. We have Dr. G. Sateesh Reddy (Scientific Advisor to Defence Minister) Govt of India and chairman of the Governing Body of the Aeronautical Development Agency has the chief Guest to the event, we have Mr. Teegala Krishna Reddy Ex-MLA Maheshwaram Constituency and chairman of the TKR Group of Institutions has the guest of the honour.

Teegala Krishna Reddy, chairman of the TKR Educational Society, Harinath Reddy, secretary of the TKRES, and Amarnath Reddy, treasurer of the TKRES, were also present.