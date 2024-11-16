Amitabh Bachchan praises Bihar’s ‘LittiChokha’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently shared his love for the popular Bihari delicacy littichokha on the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) for juniors. The iconic actor had a heartwarming interaction with a child contestant from Bihar, where he expressed his admiration for the traditional dish. A preview of the episode, shared on Instagram, captured the legendary actor saying, “Bihari hokerkelitti-chokhana khaya hoyauskopasandnahikiya ho tohaap Bihari nahihai. Humnebhi khaya haiisko.” The clip quickly garnered attention, with fans appreciating Bachchan's connection to regional flavors.

For those unfamiliar, littichokha is a classic Bihari dish comprising roasted whole wheat flour balls stuffed with a spiced sattu mixture, served with a relish made of roasted eggplant, tomatoes, and potatoes, seasoned with onions, garlic, ginger, and spices.

Adding to the excitement on KBC, Amitabh Bachchan was joined by his son, Abhishek Bachchan, and filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. The duo appeared on the show to promote their upcoming film, I Want to Talk. In a light-hearted promo, Abhishek shared a humorous family anecdote, revealing how all the children in their household shout "7 crore" whenever a question is posed at the dinner table, poking fun at the popular KBC prize amount. This left Amitabh in splits, who jokingly remarked, “Bahutbadhigaltikardiinkobulakeyahaan (It was a big mistake to call him here).”

Abhishek Bachchan shared insights into his physical transformation for his role in I Want to Talk. The film, produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Shoojit Sircar under the Rising Sun Films banner, explores the bond between a father and daughter, with Abhishek’s character Arjun grappling with a life-altering illness. The actor disclosed that he gained significant weight for the role, without using prosthetics. He reflected on the challenge, humorously advising, “Don’t ever put on weight for a film again. Trust me, at my age, it gets very difficult to lose it after a while.”

The film also stars Johnny Lever, Jayant Kriplani, and AhilyaBamroo. With a release date set for November 22, 2024, I Want to Talk promises an emotional journey that resonates with audiences, marking another significant collaboration between Abhishek Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar.







