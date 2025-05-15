Anaganaga: A heartfelt wake-up call to the education system

Sumanth Akkineni, known for his meaningful and emotionally driven performances, returns with Anaganaga, an ETV original movie now streaming on ETV Win. Directed by Sunny Sanjay and produced by Rakesh Reddy Gadam and Rudra Madireddy, the film takes a deep, introspective dive into the modern education system and the emotional journey of a father and his son.

Story

Anaganaga follows Vyas, a progressive school teacher who believes in concept-based learning, unlike the conventional methods favored by his wife, who is also the school principal. When Vyas’s son Ram and several other students fail their exams, the school management decides to terminate Vyas’s job. Faced with this crisis, Vyas embarks on a mission to help his son and the other students overcome academic challenges by focusing on understanding concepts rather than rote memorization. The film explores the struggles of children under academic pressure and emphasizes the need for empathy and innovative teaching methods in today’s education system.

Performances

Sumanth Kumar delivers a sensitive and sincere performance as Vyas. His portrayal of a compassionate father and a visionary teacher is both moving and convincing.

Master Viharsh as Ram is a revelation. His emotionally nuanced acting captures the vulnerability and resilience of a child burdened by expectations.

Kajal Choudhary is intense as Bhagi, representing the rigid and insensitive side of the education system. Her performance might evoke hatred towards her character in viewers, but that’s precisely the point, which is a win for her.

Avasarala Srinivas, Anu Hasan, Rakesh Rachakonda, and B.V.S. Ravi all lend strong support to the narrative. Rakesh's portrayal of the friend character 'Bhatta' brings a grounded and relatable energy to the film.

Kaumudi Nemani contributes effectively to the ensemble, rounding out the cast with emotional depth.

Technicalities

On the technical front, director Sunny Sanjay handles the storytelling with a strong emotional grip, keeping the narrative grounded and impactful. Chandu Ravi’s music beautifully complements the film’s tone, enhancing key emotional beats without overwhelming the scenes. Pavan Pappula’s cinematography stands out with pleasing color gradients and thoughtfully composed frames that elevate the visual storytelling. However, the editing by Venkatesh Chunduru, while mostly crisp, slightly falters in the second half where the pacing feels a bit dragged.

The artwork in Anaganaga is beautiful, adding depth and authenticity to the settings. The costumes in Anaganaga are thoughtfully designed, adding subtle nuances that reflect each character’s personality.

Analysis

Anaganaga is an emotional journey between a father and his son, portraying the silent battles children face in today’s fast-paced, performance-obsessed world. Sumanth, known for picking meaningful stories over formulaic commercial films, once again proves his strength with this heartfelt project.

At its core, Anaganaga is a socially conscious film that highlights the growing academic stress among children and the consequences of a results-driven education system. The screenplay cleverly replaces the idea of a traditional villain with an intangible adversary, fate, societal pressure, and outdated systems. The film is both a cautionary tale and a hopeful message. It explains the importance of empathy in education, urging teachers and parents alike to focus on understanding children rather than measuring them by their marks.

We’ve seen many stories on this subject in Telugu cinema, but Anaganaga stands out because it doesn’t just expose the problem, it offers a solution: concept-oriented learning. This message strongly reminds us of the classic 3 Idiots. The movie beautifully argues that childhood is meant for memories, growth, and curiosity, not pressure and fear.

In addition to its critique of the education system, Anaganaga also gently explores gender roles through Vyas. This gentle, hands-on father figure breaks away from the stereotypical image of masculinity and highlights the importance of emotional involvement from both parents.

Anaganaga is a must-watch for parents, teachers, and anyone involved in shaping a child’s future. It’s an emotional, soul-stirring film that raises important questions about our education system. Sumanth adds another feather to his cap with a performance that is both inspiring and deeply humane. The film will make you smile, cry, and most importantly makes you think.

Rating: 2.75/5