Live
- An X phone with Samsung as a potential partner is not out of question: Musk
- World Day Against Child Labour 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and Quotes
- Four Bengal cops removed by ECI before LS polls reinstated in their posts
- WWDC 2024: Apple's New Continuity Update Allows iPhone Integration with MacBooks
- From Kashmir to criminal laws: Home Minister Amit Shah has his hands full
- Multi-layer security in place for Odisha CM's swearing-in ceremony
- India visit a 'significant success', says Maldives President Muizzu
- Challenges facing Earth demand bold action, scientific innovation: Dr Jitendra Singh
- Prioritising mental well-being: A crucial factor in students' career choices
- Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj directs DUSIB officials to visit 5 night shelters daily
Just In
Ananya dazzles like a golden goddess
Bollywood’s fashion icon Ananya Panday turned up the heat on a Monday morning with a stunning series of photos on her Instagram, leaving fans and fashion enthusiasts in awe.
Bollywood’s fashion icon Ananya Panday turned up the heat on a Monday morning with a stunning series of photos on her Instagram, leaving fans and fashion enthusiasts in awe.
Ananya dazzled like a golden goddess in a one-shouldered mini dress that perfectly highlighted her slender figure. The luxurious fabric and sparkling design of the dress commanded attention, and Ananya wore it with effortless grace.
Keeping her accessories minimal yet impactful, Ananya chose a pair of oversized hoop earrings that beautifully framed her face. Her poses, exuding smoldering confidence and a touch of sensuality, had fans hitting the like button instantly.
Known for her bold fashion choices, Ananya continues to set trends and inspire with her impeccable style. As fans eagerly anticipate her next fashion statement, it's clear that Ananya Panday remains a style icon to watch.