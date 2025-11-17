Andhra King Taluka Release Advanced

‘Andhra King Taluka’, starring Ram Pothineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, will now hit theatres worldwide on November 27—arriving a day earlier than the previously planned November 28 release.

Billed as a biopic based on a fan’s emotional journey, the film has been generating strong buzz since its announcement. Mythri Movie Makers—known for blockbusters like ‘Pushpa’ and ‘RRR’—is promoting the project as a distinctive cinematic experience that encourages audiences to see reflections of their own lives on screen.

The soundtrack by Vivek–Mervin is already trending on music charts. The songs spotlight Ram Pothineni’s writing, vocals, and energetic dance moves, while his chemistry with debutante Bhagyashri Borse has received encouraging early responses.

According to the makers, the decision to prepone the release comes in response to rising audience demand and increased anticipation.

Written and directed by Mahesh Babu P, ‘Andhra King Taluka’ introduces a concept that the team claims is unprecedented in Indian cinema. Upendra appears in a key supporting role.

The trailer will be launched on November 18 in Kurnool, with a large-scale public event planned—described as the first of its kind in the Telugu film industry.

The cast also includes veteran actors Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Satya, Rahul Ramakrishna, and VTV Ganesh. Cinematography is by Siddhartha Nuni, with additional contributions from George C Williams. National Award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad has handled the film’s editing.