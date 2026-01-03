Anil Kapoor acquires Nayak rights, sequel likely after 25 years

Mumbai: Actor Anil Kapoor has reportedly acquired the copyrights of his 2001 political drama Nayak nearly 25 years after its release and is considering producing a sequel, according to various reports of leading news publications. While there has been no official confirmation from the actor yet, the development has sparked excitement among fans of the cult classic.

As per the reports, the film’s rights were previously held by producer Deepak Mukut, known for Sanam Teri Kasam. Sources suggest that Anil Kapoor has purchased the rights from him and intends to retain ownership as Nayak holds a special place in his career.

The actor is said to believe that the film’s central theme still carries strong relevance and has significant potential for a second instalment.

Released in 2001, Nayak revolved around the story of a common man who becomes the Chief Minister of a state for a day. Although it did not achieve massive success at the box office initially, the film gradually gained popularity and went on to attain cult status due to its powerful political commentary and relatable narrative.

Directed by Shankar, Nayak was the Hindi remake of his 1999 Tamil film Mudhalvan. The film featured an ensemble cast including Rani Mukerji, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, Johnny Lever, Shivaji Satam and Neena Kulkarni.

Pooja Batra appeared in a cameo, while Sushmita Sen made a special appearance in a song.

In an earlier interview marking the film’s 20th anniversary, Anil Kapoor revealed that he was not the first choice for the role, which was initially offered to Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. He later described Nayak as a subject that remains timeless due to its continued political and social relevance.