Anil Kapoor’s ‘Pukar’ clocks 25 years

Mumbai: Anil Kapoor’s "Pukar," one of the most memorable films of the early 2000s, has completed 25 glorious years since its release.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film continues to be celebrated for its gripping storyline, powerful performances, and unforgettable music. As it reaches this remarkable milestone, "Pukar" remains a cherished classic, with Anil Kapoor's iconic portrayal of Major Jai Singh still etched in the hearts of audiences.

Celebrating the milestone, the film’s producer, Boney Kapoor, shared a poster and wrote, “25 yrs of this gem, winner of 2 national awards. Best Actor Anil Kapoor, Best film, missed out on Best Music & Best female Actor!!!!.”

In an old interview, Kapoor shared the behind-the-scenes story of how he managed to bring the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on board for the iconic song "Ek Tu Hi Bharosa" in the 2000 film "Pukar." The producer spoke about the efforts he put in to make director Santoshi’s vision a reality, detailing the challenges and excitement of securing the unparalleled voice of Mangeshkar for the memorable track.

Recently, Farah Khan paid a visit to Boney Kapoor’s home, where she had an insightful conversation with the producer and his daughter Khushi Kapoor for her vlog. During their chat, Farah recalled her time choreographing songs for Kapoor’s "Pukar." Farah humorously shared that the producer’s lavishness extended to using helicopters like rickshaws to ensure everything ran smoothly on set.

Farah also shared an amusing anecdote about Boney’s hospitality during the making of the action thriller. She revealed that the producer had an Indian chef flown in, and all their favorite food items, including butter chicken, naan, dal makhani, and more, were delivered to the sets via helicopter.

Released on February 4, 2000, "Pukar" is a standout Indian Hindi-language action thriller, co-written and directed by the talented Rajkumar Santoshi. The film features an ensemble cast, including Anil, Madhuri Dixit, Namrata Shirodkar, Danny Denzongpa, Shivaji Satam, and Om Puri.

At the 48th National Film Awards, "Pukar" was honored with two prestigious awards—the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration and Best Actor (Anil Kapoor).



