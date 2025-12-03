‘Anumana Pakshi’ locks February release

After scoring a blockbuster with DJ Tillu in 2022, writer-director Vimal Krishna is back with another quirky entertainer titled Anumana Pakshi. This time, the filmmaker teams up with rising actor Rag Mayur for a comedy rooted in confusion, overthinking, and eccentric charm. The film is produced by Chilaka Productions, with Rajiv Chilaka, Rajesh Jagtiani, and Hirachand Dand backing the project. Merin Philip plays the female lead.

The makers, who recently unveiled the title and first-look poster to positive buzz, have now dropped a promotional video introducing Rag Mayur’s character. The promo presents him as “Anumana Pakshi,” a man whose excessive caution and hilarious thought spirals often bewilder everyone around him. The video sets the tone for a fun-filled narrative packed with Vimal Krishna’s trademark humour and strong character writing.

Along with the introduction, the team confirmed that Anumana Pakshi will hit theatres in February, with the exact release date to be announced soon. Full-fledged promotions are also set to begin shortly.

The film boasts an ensemble cast including Prince Cecil, Anannayaa, Charith, Brahmaji, Raasi, Ajay, and Mast Ali in significant roles. On the technical front, Sunil Kumar Nama handles cinematography, Sri Charan Pakala composes the music, JK Murthy oversees production design, and Abhinav Kunapareddy takes charge of editing.