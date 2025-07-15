Live
Anupam Kher on Tanvi The Great: 'I wanted to tell an inspirational story'
Mumbai: A special premiere of Anupam Kher's "Tanvi The Great" was held in Delhi with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in attendance.
Kher used social media to drop a sneak peek of the special evening.
The video dropped by him on IG featured Kher sharing his motive behind making the movie.
He was heard saying, "I want to give you a little background about this film- why is this film so important in our time? I used to think about what kind of inspirational story I should tell that might change people a little. Ironically, in today's time, only an autistic girl can introduce us to goodness."
"The curtains rose, and so did the hearts that had come to witness the magic of #TanviTheGreat. The capital gathered, moved, and stood in silent awe. With the honourable Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, Shekhar Kapur, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Sanjay Jaju in the audience, this story of resilience was met with respect, love, and the kind of pride that can’t be put into words. #TanviTheGreat arriving in cinemas this Friday," Kher captioned the post.
All those present during the screening gave "Tanvi The Great" a standing ovation.
Lauding the drama, the CM called the movie a must-watch for every child. Addressing the media, she shared, "I congratulate Anupam Kher for bringing this movie with a special theme for special children. Every moment of this movie was so heart-touching that I cannot describe it. The theme is so beautiful that today it is very important for every child of the country, and every child of the world, to watch this movie. On behalf of the Delhi government, we would like to show this movie to as many children as possible, which is an inspiration, which is heart-touching, which also has patriotism."
Featuring Shubhangi Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, and Nasser in prominent roles, along with Kher, and Iain Glen, "Tanvi The Great" will be released on July 18.