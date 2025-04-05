'Anupamaa' fame Manish Goel believes 'a healthy competitive spirit enhances performance'

Mumbai: 'Anupamaa' fame actor Manish Goel believes that a healthy competitive spirit always enhances performance.

He is of the opinion that it is important to be in an atmosphere where there is healthy competition, as it pushes an actor to grow and perform better.

Manish said, "After 28 years in the industry, I know that everyone has their own perception of their character, their way of living life, and how they approach their work. I am more of a secluded person—self-motivated, driven by my own goals as an actor and performer. So yes, while a healthy atmosphere is important, I prefer a competitive atmosphere where everyone is pushing to give their best."

"A healthy competitive spirit always enhances performance. When you know the opposite actor is so good, you will naturally push yourself to perform even better," he added.

Asked how important it is to share good chemistry with your co-stars both on and off-screen, Manish divulged, "As an actor, I feel that when you enter a set and meet someone for the first time, your chemistry gradually evolves."

Revealing that he has previously worked with 'Anupamaa' co-star Rupali Ganguly on two shows, he spilled the beans on his chemistry with her, "That definitely adds a lot to our scenes and on-screen chemistry. However, even if you don’t know your co-actor well, you still have to ensure that the on-screen chemistry works for the audience."

Manish went on saying, "Off-screen chemistry is secondary—what truly matters is making sure that the on-screen chemistry is spot on."

For Manish, a typical day on the set is pure work. He revealed, "I am a very selfish actor when it comes to my character, my look, and my homework for the role—these are the most important things to me. I am drawn to any role that is challenging. In the last couple of years, there has been work coming in, but 'no' has been a more predominant answer from my end because I believe there is more power in saying no than yes."



