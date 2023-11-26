Live
- Yogi for renaming Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar, Mahabubnagar as Palamuru
- Telangana Chief Minister's allegation is election motivated There is no question of cheating the people of the state: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
- Special surveillance with drone in Telangana-Maharashtra border
- Corruption Unearthed in NREGA Implementation: FIR Filed Against Senior Officials
- CBI arrests Administrative Officer of NIUM, Bengaluru in graft case
- Buffaloe pair raced by Rishabh Shetty in the film Kantara wins a medal at Bengaluru Kambala
- Seven injured in road mishap in J&K’s Poonch
- EFLU celebrates Constitution Day
- New wearable robot to assist people with walking difficulties
- Gen Avais Dastgir made Pakistan Army's Chief of General Staff
Anurag left tongue tied when Orry says ‘World Cup next year hai na’
Eyeballs would be glued to the screens in the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, as Bollywood celebs’ bestie Orry is all set to enter.
In the upcoming episode, Orry will be seen spending time with housemates. While the country was watching the World Cup, the contestants didn't even get to know that Australia took home the trophy.
In the upcoming episode, Orry will be seen spending time with housemates. While the country was watching the World Cup, the contestants didn’t even get to know that Australia took home the trophy.
In the episode, Anurag will be seen asking Orry in the garden area about the World Cup, to which he innocently replied: "World Cup next year hai na?"
Inside the house, he interacted with contestants as they threw him a party.
Actor Rinku Dhawan asked Orry what he does for a living. He said he's “chilling, breathing, vibing and surviving.”