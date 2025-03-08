AR Murugadoss promises fresh cinematic experience with ‘Sikandar’

Renowned filmmaker A.R. Murugadoss, known for delivering compelling and original cinematic experiences, is all set to present his next big project ‘Sikandar’, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. Murugadoss recently emphasized that the film stands out with its completely original story, ensuring a fresh and captivating experience for audiences.

“This is not a remake or adaptation of any existing film,” shared Murugadoss. “Every scene and frame in ‘Sikandar’ has been designed with authenticity. Adding to the impact is the phenomenal background score by Santosh Narayanan, whose music perfectly captures the film’s energetic and emotional essence,” he added.

Choreographer Farah Khan, who has collaborated with Salman Khan after a long gap, expressed her excitement about working on the film’s special track ‘Zohra Jabeen’. Sharing her experience, Farah said, “I have a long-standing bond with both Salman and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Working on ‘Zohra Jabeen’ was incredibly special, and choreographing Salman again after so long brought back fond memories. It was also my first time working with Rashmika Mandanna, and she was an absolute delight to work with.”

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, ‘Sikandar’ marks Salman’s comeback to the big screen after his 2023 blockbuster ‘Tiger 3’. This film also rekindles the successful collaboration between Salman and Sajid Nadiadwala, who last worked together in the 2014 hit ‘Kick’.

Promising a high-octane cinematic experience with gripping storytelling, ‘Sikandar’ is set to hit the theaters on Eid 2025, making it one of the most anticipated films of the year.