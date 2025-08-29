Arjun Chakravarthy: A gritty sports drama with heartfelt emotions

Arjun Chakravarthy, directed by Vikrant Rudra, arrives on screens after creating ripples at several international film festivals. Set against the backdrop of kabaddi in the 1980s and 1990s, the film is led by Vijay Ram Raju in the titular role. Let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story

The story follows Arjun Chakravarthy (Vijay Ram Raju), an orphan raised by former kabaddi player Rangaiah (Dayanand Reddy). With determination and grit, Arjun dreams of competing at the national level. Along the way, he falls in love with Devika (Sija Rose), but his passion for kabaddi forces him to distance himself from her. As challenges mount, Arjun’s journey tests his resilience both in sport and in life. What pushes him away from kabaddi, how coach Kulkarni (Ajay) influences his career, and what fate awaits Rangaiah form the emotional core of the film.

Performances

Vijay Ram Raju delivers a stellar performance, showcasing impressive variations in body language and emotions. His physical transformation to suit the character adds authenticity. Dayanand Reddy shines as Rangaiah, portraying the role with dignity and heart. Ajay brings gravitas as the coach, while Sija Rose adds charm, though her role could have been better utilized.

Technicalities

Director Vikrant Rudra, though rooted the film in a familiar sports drama template, it brings emotional depth and sincerity that make it worth watching. Cinematography is a major strength, recreating the 1980s-90s era with remarkable detail. The background score elevates key moments, especially during kabaddi sequences, though the songs leave little impact. Dialogues stand out with several memorable lines, while the editing could have been tighter to avoid drag in certain portions. Production values are solid, giving the film an authentic period look.

Analysis

While the narrative follows a conventional sports drama arc, the film succeeds in adding a strong emotional layer. Arjun’s struggles, his rise as a kabaddi player, and the hardships of athletes in that era are presented with realism. The love track, though slightly predictable, adds softer shades to the character. The film falters at times with its pacing, but the sincerity of performances and emotional weight keep the audience invested.

Overall, Arjun Chakravarthy may tread familiar ground but emerges as a heartfelt sports drama with impactful performances, emotional depth, and strong visual storytelling. Vijay Ram Raju’s dedication and the film’s portrayal of kabaddi as more than just a game make it an inspiring watch for sports lovers and drama enthusiasts alike.

Rating: 3.25/5