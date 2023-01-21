Arjun Das And Anikha Surendran's 'Butta Bomma' Release Date Is Postponed…

These days small movies are showcasing their prowess with their interesting plots at the ticket windows. Even budding actors are leaving no chance in showcasing their talent through unique screen presence. At present, Arjun Das and Anihka's Butta Bomma is the talk of the town being a fresh love tale. The movie was scheduled to release on 26th January, 2023 on the occasion of Republic Day. But now, the makers pushed the release date to 4th February and announced this news through social media.



Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "A slight delay! And we believe the wait is worth it! #Buttabomma grand release worldwide in theaters on 4th February!"

The poster showcased Arjun Das and Anikha in intense looks while the lead actress is also seen walking in the forest speaking on her mobile.

Butta Bomma movie is directed by Shourie Chandrasekhar and is produced by Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner.