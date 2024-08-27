‘ARM’ Trailer: Tovino Thomas' 50th Film Promises Epic Period Action Drama

The Malayalam film industry, known for its meaningful and budget-friendly storytelling, is proving its mettle in creating grand period action dramas. The latest example is the upcoming pan-India movie ‘ARM,’ whose trailer, released by Tovino Thomas, is already making waves. The trailer is packed with intense action sequences that promise a visual treat, leaving audiences with goosebumps.

‘ARM,’ which stands for Ajayante Randam Mochanam, marks a significant milestone for Tovino Thomas, as it is his 50th film. The actor, who has become a household name in the Malayalam industry, is at the peak of his career with back-to-back hits. The movie is being brought to Telugu audiences by the esteemed production house Mythri Movie Makers. On Monday, August 26, the Telugu trailer was unveiled, further elevating the anticipation around the film.

‘ARM’ is set to be a period fantasy action drama, a genre that has been gaining popularity in Indian cinema. The movie's plot spans three different timelines—1900, 1950, and 1990—in North Kerala, with Tovino Thomas portraying three distinct characters: Manian, Kunjikelu, and Ajayan. These characters are all part of a legacy that involves safeguarding a treasure across generations. The trailer showcases Tovino's versatility, with each character offering a unique performance that is sure to leave a lasting impression.

Directed by Jitin Lal, ‘ARM’ aims to be more than just an action-packed entertainer. The film seeks to highlight the cultural richness of Kerala, with every frame in the trailer meticulously crafted to reflect this heritage. The period settings, costumes, and overall production design are expected to transport viewers to different eras, making ‘ARM’ a visual wonder.

Alongside Tovino Thomas, the film features a strong supporting cast, including Kriti Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Surabhi Lakshmi, who play pivotal roles in the narrative. The film is produced by Magic Frames and UGM Motion Pictures, two production houses known for their high-quality outputs. The movie is slated for a grand release in six languages on September 12, underscoring its pan-India appeal.

Tovino Thomas is currently enjoying a golden phase in his career. His last year's film, ‘2018,’ became a blockbuster, setting a record as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of the time. This year, he followed it up with another hit, ‘Anweshippin Kandethum,’ a murder mystery that further cemented his position as one of the top actors in the industry.