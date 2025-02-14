Armaan Bedil, Delbar Arya set to spread love with ‘Butterflies’ anthem this Valentine’s Day

As Valentine’s Day approaches, Punjabi singer Armaan Bedil and actress Delbar Arya are set to captivate audiences with their latest romantic track, Butterflies. Shot against the picturesque backdrops of Chandigarh and Mohali, the song beautifully encapsulates the essence of love, longing, and heartfelt confessions.

Butterflies narrates the journey of a young man who expresses his affection through roses, hoping to win over his beloved. The soulful melody, combined with visually enchanting storytelling, aims to evoke the magic of new romance.

Speaking about the song, Delbar Arya shared, “Butterflies is a celebration of love in its purest form—those unspoken emotions, the thrill of new romance, and the beauty of heartfelt confessions. This song isn’t just about music; it’s about reliving those magical moments that make love special.

From the stunning visuals to Armaan’s mesmerizing vocals, everything about this project felt surreal. As Valentine’s Day approaches, I hope Butterflies becomes the anthem of love for everyone who has ever felt its magic.”

Armaan Bedil, taking to Instagram, unveiled the song’s official poster, where he is seen holding flowers amidst a floral setup. Captioning the post, he wrote, “‘Butterflies’ releasing kall nu... Thonu sab nu pasand aauga... Hope tusi pyaar deoge” (Butterflies is releasing tomorrow... You all will like it... Hope you all shower it with love).

The song features Armaan Bedil’s soothing vocals, alongside Delbar Arya’s presence in the music video. The lyrics have been penned by Bachan Bedil, while Gaurav Dev and Kartik Dev have composed the music. Gurinder Bawa has directed the video, ensuring a visually striking narrative.

Presented by K Million Music in association with Bachan Bedil & Gurnav Production House, Butterflies is set to release on February 13, 2025, promising to be the perfect love anthem for the season.