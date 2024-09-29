Arshad Warsi clarifies controversial comment on Prabhas’‘Kalki 2898 AD’role

Tollywood star Prabhas, known for delivering consecutive blockbusters, has captivated audiences once again with his latest release, Kalki 2898 AD. However, not everyone was impressed, including Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi, whose comments sparked controversy.

Last month, Arshad Warsi, best known for his role in Jolly LLB 3, made headlines after calling Prabhas a "joker" during an interview. The remark led to widespread backlash from Prabhas' fans and celebrities across the South film industry.

At the 2024 IIFA Awards, Warsi finally addressed the situation, clarifying his intentions. "Everybody has their own point of view, and people like to interpret noise. I spoke about the character, not the person. Prabhas is a brilliant actor, and he has proved himself again and again, and we know about it," Warsi stated. He added, "When we give a bad character to a good actor, it’s heartbreaking for the audience."

Warsi also expressed his appreciation for the way actors from different regions are breaking language barriers and coming together in the film industry.It remains to be seen if his clarification will ease the backlash he has faced from Prabhas' loyal fan base, who were angered by his earlier comment.